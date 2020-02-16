Clevelanders ‘go bald’ to raise money, awareness for childhood cancer research

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic Children’s staff, friends, family and local community members are going bald and raising money for childhood cancer research.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s is hosting a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event Sunday afternoon to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.

The clinic says one in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive. And often those kids who do survive are more likely to experience chronic health problems in adulthood.

So, in an effort to support St. Baldrick’s mission to fund the best childhood cancer research, Cleveland Clinic Children’s staff and volunteers will shave their heads.

Donations raised at events like this support research for treatment options. Cleveland Clinic Children’s hopes to raise $5,000 at Sunday’s event.