Clevelanders can now ride Lime e-bikes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — People now have more options to travel around Cleveland, as Lime recently launched its electric bike program over the weekend.

Starting with just 50 bikes, the company said it plans to up its fleet as demand requires.

“We’re committed to supporting Cleveland’s economic recovery with safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options for residents and visitors,” the company’s Phil Jones said in a press release.

The city of Cleveland allowed for the return of e-scooters and other “shared mobility devices,” such as bikes, on June 20. And residents and out-of-towners alike can ride them from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. through Labor Day.

The e-bikes are accessed similarly to e-scooters, with users going through an app to find their location and pay to start the journey.

Lime, along with Bird and Spin were issued permits by the city earlier this year to introduce e-bikes to the streets, so expect the other two companies to follow suit shortly.

Motor vehicle drivers are reminded to look out for bicyclists and scooter riders while sharing the road. Find out more about Cleveland’s e-scooter and e-bikes rules right here.