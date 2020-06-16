Clevelanders can experience a lunar eclipse this Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Clevelanders are used to looking to the skies on July 4, when fireworks traditionally erupt into the night air in celebration of America.

This year, due to coronavirus concerns, downtown Cleveland’s annual “Light Up the Lake” fireworks show has been postponed to Sept. 19, but there’s another kind of spectacle to stand in its place.

This Fourth of July, Clevelanders can expect to see a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes through the outer edge of the Earth’s shadow.

Reportedly, this kind of eclipse can be challenging to differentiate between just a normal full moon, but doesn’t mean it’s any less incredible to watch.

The eclipse is supposed to occur from 11:07 p.m. on the holiday, through 1:52 a.m. on July 5.

Take a look at what the lunar event is predicted to look like in an animation seen here.