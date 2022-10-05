CLEVELAND (WJW) — Elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Wednesday chowed down on a giant, 1,500-pound pumpkin ahead of the zoo’s third annual Trick-or-Treat Fest, starting Friday.

Kids and parents can come to the zoo in-costume Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 30. There, they can meet with costumed characters, visit 20 trick-or-treat stations and dance the “Monster Mash” at the zoo’s amphitheater.

Buying an add-on ticket gets families unlimited train rides on the Pumpkin Express and the Circle of Wildlife Carousel.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo chief marketing officer, is quoted in a release. “Thanks to our partners, families will enjoy four weekends of spooktacular fall fun.”

Tickets have a specific entry time and the zoo encourages buying them in advance. Tickets are $19.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members and include general admission to the zoo. Children ages 2 and younger get in free.

Buy tickets here.