CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a giant corpse flower that is getting closer to blooming.

The flowering titan arum plant can take up to 10 years to get enough energy to begin its bloom cycle.

It’s called a corpse flower because when it blooms it has a pungent smell of rotting meat.

The main clues that show the corpse flower is ready to bloom include an increased growth rate. The titan arum grows several inches per day as it “powers up” its bloom cycle, but when it gets ready to open, the growth rate slows.

Also, two protective leaves on the base begin to dry up. Just before the bloom, those will fall off too.

Corpse flowers typically bloom for 24 to 36 hours.

The zoo says this will be their corpse flower’s 5th bloom in 28 years. You can get tickets to the zoo to see the rare sight here.