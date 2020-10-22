Cleveland zoo reveals gender of giraffe calf, wants help choosing name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo wants help naming its newest baby.

A male giraffe calf was born on October 13 to mom, Jhasmin, and dad, Bo.

He was 150 lbs. and 6’ tall at birth.

You can help decide the baby’s name with a donation.

It will help support giraffe conservation efforts, the zoo says.

Here are the options.

Kendi -Means loved one

Nuru – Means light

Zuva – Means day or sun

“The pandemic has had wide-ranging impacts on our world, including on many of our conservation partners we support abroad that help protect vulnerable species like giraffe,” said Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

“By helping us name our newest giraffe calf, you are also supporting our conservation partners in their efforts to protect giraffe populations in Africa.”

The naming opportunity ends at midnight on Thursday, November 5.

The zoo says all donations received will support conservation programs, including programs that protect giraffe.