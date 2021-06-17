Cleveland zoo announces passing of beloved 17-year-old giraffe

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of a beloved giraffe named Bo.

The zoo announced Bo’s passing in a Facebook post Thursday.

Officials say he experienced a rapid decline in his health over the past several weeks after battling a long-term illness. Zoo staff and veterinarians euthanized Bo on Wednesday.

He was 17 years old, making him Cleveland’s oldest giraffe. He was also the zoo’s tallest giraffe, standing at nearly 17 feet tall.

Bo came to Cleveland in 2017. Officials say he was “an incredible ambassador to his species” and that his memory will live on through his offspring, Kidogo and Kendi, who are both housed at the zoo.

Additionally, a necropsy will be performed to fully understand Bo’s underlying health issues.