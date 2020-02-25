Cleveland woman’s home hit by cars twice in two years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A Cleveland woman is afraid to be inside of her own house after a speeding vehicle hits it for the second time in less than two years.

“I was watching TV and all of the sudden I heard this big huge bang,” Shirley Harris said.

It happened just after midnight Friday into early Saturday morning and only a couple feet from where she was sitting on her couch.

An SUV ran over a fire hydrant, through metal chain-link fence, and continued across the yard and the driveway. It went into a large evergreen tree, which landed on the porch, and brought down the metal awning and power lines.

Harris said both the police officers and firemen who responded told her she was lucky to be alive. If the driver had hit the house 1 to 2 feet in the other direction, he would’ve landed right where Harris was sitting.

In the summer of 2018, a speeding pickup truck brought down a utility pole onto her house and there have been countless other crashes near the property.

“It’s getting scary down here. I don’t feel too comfortable at night any more,” Harris said.

The house is located on Nursery Avenue and sits near railroad tracks.

Neighbors said the accidents keep happening because drivers frequently speed race down Track Road.

“They don’t realize when they come down here in this direction that this dead ends right here, it stops,” Aaron Lemin said.

There used to be a guardrail in front of the home, but they said was destroyed in an accident by the speeding drivers.

“Yeah, they tore this one all the way out,” Lemin said. “And they already tore this stop sign out I don’t know how many times.”

A spokesperson for the city of Cleveland and Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland told FOX 8 they would be speaking with the department of traffic engineering and looking into solutions.

Both Harris and her neighbors hope something is done soon before someone is seriously hurt or worse.

“It’s time for somebody to do something,” Lemin said.

“I want to be safe. I need to be safe down here,” Harris said.