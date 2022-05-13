CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 62-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a house on Hillview Road on Sept. 9, 2021 for a woman assaulted. Police said the victim reported she was pushed down the stairs by another woman. She suffered blunt force trauma to the neck and was taken to University Hospitals.

She was paralyzed by the incident and died on Nov. 23.

This week, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Police said there is a person of interest. No other details were provided.