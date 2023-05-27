WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman died following a single vehicle crash on I-90 early Saturday morning, Willoughby Hills police confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash just before 6 a.m. finding a vehicle had smashed into a concrete wall in the area of I-90 East toward SOM Center Road (near mile marker 189).

Following an initial investigation, police said they believe the driver of the vehicle lost control, going across local and express lanes before crashing into the wall and ending up in the median between the lanes.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Cleveland, was alone in the car, police said. She was taken to Lake West Hospital after being removed from the vehicle unconscious. At the hospital she was declared dead.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until the family is notified.

Those who may have seen the crash or who know anything about the incident are asked to call Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.