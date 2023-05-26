[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 31-year-old Cleveland woman has been indicted in the murder of a Cleveland State University professor at his Hudson home.

Terreionna Paschal, 31, of Cleveland, faces charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, a special felony, and tampering with evidence in the death of 41-year-old Todd Morgan, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Terreionna Paschal (Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

Morgan, an assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University and father of two children, was found shot dead in his West Streetsboro Street home on April 19.

“Our hearts go out to Todd’s family and friends. Through my department’s investigation, we determined that this was an isolated incident,” Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak is quoted in a news release. “Thank you to our dedicated officers of the Hudson Police Department for their hard work in making an arrest in this case.”

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Morgan was shot in the head and torso, and that his death was a homicide.

After Morgan failed to pick up his daughter from school, police went to the man’s home for a welfare check.

“Chief Tabak and the Hudson Police deserve our gratitude for their hard work and professionalism in identifying and apprehending the suspect in this case,” Walsh is quoted in the release. “While we cannot discuss the details of the investigation, I want to recognize the efforts of our local police officers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Morgan.”

Paschal’s arraignment date has not been scheduled.