Cleveland woman found stabbed to death inside home

CLEVELAND (WJW) The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the stabbing death of a woman on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to a home on Douse Avenue Thursday just after 9 a.m. for an assault and found the 62-year-old victim bleeding on the floor.

Police said she suffered stab wounds to the throat and body and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

A man was seen leaving the house shortly after the incident. A person of interest has been identifed as the case remains under investigation.

