Cleveland woman determined to find who killed her son, husband

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Venita McCormick’s heart has been broken twice.

“I have not only lost my son to a hit and run driver, I lost my husband to another homicide,” Venita McCormick said, as she wiped tears from her face.

Her Cleveland home is filled with pictures of her late husband Wilbert and her son Lennell.

“No leads, both cases unsolved,” Venita McCormick said. “There is a fight in me. I am determined to find out who took my son’s life and also who took my husband’s life.”

Lennell, 24, was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on August 18, 2016. It happened in the 6900 block of Kinsman Road.

“My husband was Wilbert McCormick, a fireman for the city of Cleveland for 30 years,” Venita said. “He was retired. He was also a veteran.”

Wilbert was murdered on July 21, 2020. He was shot in the head as he went for his daily walk with his wife near Thornhill Drive and Arlington Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Family members believe there are witnesses in both cases and they are urging anyone who has information to contact the police.

“We are asking people to come forward and not be afraid, show some courage and tell us what we need to know so we can put an end to some of this misery,” said Keith Brown, Venita’s brother.

Venita said she wants justice for her son and her husband.

“I know someone is watching that knows what happened,” Venita said. “I just want you to know, I don’t give up. Justice shall prevail and God sees you. You can continue to run, but you can’t hide.”