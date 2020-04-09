Cleveland woman accused of hitting four pedestrians in series of hit-and-run crashes

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A Cleveland woman is accused of hitting four pedestrians and two dogs in a series of hit-and-runs in west-side communities.

The 24-year-old will be arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court Friday morning. She has not yet been charged so her name is not being released.

On April 4, a 22-year-old woman reported she was hit by a car while walking to collect her mail on Caroline Circle in Westlake. Police said the suspect drove over the curb, onto the sidewalk and hit the woman before fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Three days later, two people and their dog were walking on the sidewalk near White Oaks Restaurant when they were struck by a black sedan, Westlake police said. The two victims, ages 21 and 25, suffered serious injuries.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and pulled over the driver to ask about the damage. Police said the woman claimed she hit a deer the night before.

During further questioning, the suspect admitted she hit the three people in Westlake, as well as a man who was walking his dog in Bay Village on April 1. That victim was taken to the hospital and his dog was not seriously hurt.

The suspect was taken to the Westlake jail.

