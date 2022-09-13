CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Wing Week will return in just a couple of weeks. The popular event lasts a full week and is all about paying homage to the wing.

This is your chance (or excuse) to try wings from some of Cleveland’s most popular restaurants.

Wing week kicks off on Monday, September 26, and will run through October 2.

And new this year- a chance to win $250 in gift cards. Wing Week now has its own app to help guide wing lovers to participating restaurants. Just check in once you arrive, if you check in four or more times you will be entered to win more than $250 in gift cards.

The app can be downloaded, here for iOS and here for Android.

A sneak peek at wing descriptions can be found here.

And, below is a full list of participating restaurants:

49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Anejo Tequila Joint, Around the Corner, Ballantine, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cafe Avalaun, Characters Sports Bar and Grill, Crust, Flannery’s Pub, Gunselman’s, Haunted House Restaurant, Old School Pizza & Wings, Pizza 216, Proof BBQ, Ridgewood, Rollhouse, Sainato’s at Rivergate, Salted Dough, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Saucy Brew Works, Scalper’s, Schnitz Ale Brewing, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Sirna’s Pizza, Sol, Southern Tier, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Ivy, The Rowley Inn, The Tavern of Mayfield, The Winchester, Tony’s Bar & Grille, Wild Eagle Saloon, Woodstock BBQ and more!