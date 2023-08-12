**Related Video Above: David’s Oven Crispy Chicken Wings on New Day Cleveland**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In celebration of the humble chicken wing, Cleveland Wing Week is back in action next month.

For those who can’t get enough of the saucy snacks, the event running from Monday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 17 offers the chance to get six wings (or more) for just $7 at participating establishments all over town.

The cost doesn’t include drinks or appetizers or tipping your servers/bartenders well, so plan accordingly.

Take a look at the list of participating Northeast Ohio restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

All Saints Public House

Around the Corner Saloon and Cafe

Burgers 2 Beer

Ninja City

Old School Pizza & Wings

Pioneer

Sauce the City

Sauced Taproom and Kitchen

Scalper’s

Schnitz Ale Brewery

SOL

Tavern of Little Italy

Terra Bistro

The Blue Palm

Twisted Taino

Wild Eagle Saloon

Participants are encouraged to track their wing-eating progress through the helpful use of an app. Eaters who go to four or more Cleveland Wing Week stops are eligible to win up to $250 in gift cards.

Find out how to best prepare your stomach for Cleveland Wing Week right here.