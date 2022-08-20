CLEVELAND (WJW) — In celebration of the humble chicken wing, Cleveland Wing Week is back in action this fall.
For those who can’t get enough of the saucy treat, the event running from Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 2, offers the chance to get six wings (or more) for just $7 at participating establishments all over town.
The cost doesn’t include drinks or appetizers or tipping your servers/bartenders well, so plan accordingly.
Take a look at the list of participating Northeast Ohio restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:
- 49th Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Around the Corner Saloon and Cafe
- Cafe Avalaun
- Crust
- Flannery’s Pub
- Haunted House Restaurant
- Old School Pizza & Wings
- Pizza 216
- Proof BBQ
- Rollhouse
- Sauce the City
- Sauced Taproom
- Saucy Brew Works
- Scalper’s
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Sirna’s Pizza
- SOL
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- The Ivy
- The Rowley Inn
- The Tavern of Mayfield
- Tony’s Bar & Grille
- Wild Eagle Saloon
Participants are encouraged to track their wing-eating progress through the helpful use of a new app. Eaters who go to four or more Cleveland Wing Week stops are eligible to win something to be determined.
Find out how to best prepare your stomach for Cleveland Wing Week right here.