‘Cleveland, we love you’: Slyman’s takes new approach to St. Paddy’s Day tradition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - World-famous Slyman's Deli typically serves thousands of people on St. Patrick's Day.

Folks line up for their corned beef sandwiches.

This year is different, however.

Cleveland, we love you! Freddie Slyman, Slyman's Deli, thanks Clevelanders for their support.

With concerns about the coronavirus and directions from President Donald Trump not to be in groups of 10, Slyman's has taken a new approach.

They opened at 6 a.m. for to-go orders only. They are letting people in one at a time.

Folks waited outside to place their orders with lots of space in between them.

"It hurts because it is such a beautiful Cleveland tradition," owner Freddie Slyman said about the parade being canceled.

"It's sad...but we understand."