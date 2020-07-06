Cleveland Water lifts boil alert affecting east side communities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Water has now lifted the boil advisory for Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst and South Euclid, following a transmission water main break Sunday that led to flooding.

To be safe, Cleveland Water told customers in those cities to boil water or use bottled drinking water while tests were being conducted yesterday.

In a tweet today, the company said that “test results showed no pathogens were present in any sample. The water is safe to drink and use as normal.”

UPDATE ⚠️ The boil advisory has been lifted for Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst and South Euclid. @SouthEuclidLIVE @CityOfLyndhurst — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) July 6, 2020

The affected area sat between Monticello/Wilson Mills on the north, Green Road on the west, Cedar Road on the south and Brainard Road on the east.

Some customers may still see some discoloration in their water at this time, but Cleveland Water assured in a statement that the water is completely safe to drink.

Workers are still in the midst of repairing the broken water main. The company said in a statement that Dorsh Road in South Euclid, where the break occurred, would likely remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with questions regarding the state of their water or potential flooding can call Cleveland Water Quality Line at 216-664-2639.

