Cleveland, Warrensville Heights bars cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

**Related Video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has no plans to mandate vaccine passport in state.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Two Ohio bars were recently found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

Here’s what the Northeast Ohio spots were cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

The DSTRKT in Cleveland: Agents arrived at the establishment close to 1 a.m. this morning to find customers not social distancing. People were observed congregating around the DJ and standing near the bar while drinking alcohol. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

3 Kings in Warrensville Heights: Agents found people standing shoulder to shoulder inside this establishment around 1 a.m. on April 4. There were about 75 more patrons than legal capacity allowed inside the bar and few were wearing masks. This bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

These cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.