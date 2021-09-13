Cleveland voters to decide who moves on in mayor’s race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland mayor’s race is about to narrow down to 2 candidates.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the mayoral primary.

Those votes will decide which people will be on the ballot in November.

The top 2 candidates will move forward.

There are 7 people on the primary ballot.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has served 4 terms and announced in May he would not seek re-election.

It will be the first time in 16 years there is new leadership in Cleveland.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14.

The Cleveland Mayoral General Election will be on November 2, 2021.

