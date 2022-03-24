CLEVELAND (WJW) – A vigil is being held in Cleveland Thursday evening, marking nine years since the murder of Aliza Sherman.

The 53-year-old mother of four was stabbed 11 times as she was walked to her attorney’s office in downtown Cleveland. The murder happened March 24, 2013.

Nine years later, Aliza’s friends and family are still waiting for justice.

In June, Cleveland police asked agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with the case. On Wednesday, an agent with BCI’s cold case unit said investigators are working on the case.

The vigil starts at 5 p.m. at 75 Erieview Plaza.

Individuals that may have information on the cold case can submit a tip on an unsolved homicide or by calling BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).