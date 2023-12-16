*The video above is a recent story about a local police department proudly showing its new crime-fighting tool*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — ‘Your First District Vice Unit did it again!.”
That’s what the Cleveland Police Vice Unit posted to their social media page after making a big drug bust and that’s not all.
The team of officers and detectives took more than a lot of illegal drugs and guns off of the streets. They confiscated much more.
- Kilo of meth, cocaine
- 5 guns
- $6,000 in cash
- Seized 2 cars
- Arrested 3 people
The CPD Vice Unit also got help from their loyal K9 partner named Apollo in rounding up the suspected drug dealers on Cleveland’s westside.