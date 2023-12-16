*The video above is a recent story about a local police department proudly showing its new crime-fighting tool*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — ‘Your First District Vice Unit did it again!.”

That’s what the Cleveland Police Vice Unit posted to their social media page after making a big drug bust and that’s not all.

The team of officers and detectives took more than a lot of illegal drugs and guns off of the streets. They confiscated much more.

Kilo of meth, cocaine

5 guns

$6,000 in cash

Seized 2 cars

Arrested 3 people

The CPD Vice Unit also got help from their loyal K9 partner named Apollo in rounding up the suspected drug dealers on Cleveland’s westside.