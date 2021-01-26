Cleveland VA cat study to move forward with human participants

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A controversial cat study at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is set to move forward, this time with humans.

The study now finished with its initial phase will enroll people to participate in the next few months and is scheduled to end in December 2021.

“The study was extended by a year and is moving forward with identifying better ways to manage complications and prevent further infection for the more than 42,000 veterans who have sustained life-threatening spinal cord injuries,” said spokesperson Kristen Parker.

“They are at constant risk for life-threatening urinary tract infections and autonomic neural disfunction which can result in stroke if untreated.”

FOX 8 reported on two cat studies underway at the Cleveland VA in November. Documents showed the studies are aimed at treating health issues related to the bladder and colon for veterans with a spinal cord injury. Kittens and cats were purchased, and some died during a terminal procedure.

The national veterans’ organization AMVETS has voiced criticism of the studies use of animals in the past and said it wanted the VA to justify it. A local veteran expressed his support if it meant saving lives.

A second ongoing study at the Cleveland VA Medical Center involving the bladder of cats with the goal of creating a device scalable for human use is scheduled to end in August 2021, according to Parker.