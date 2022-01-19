Cleveland updates progress on snow removal

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s snow removal crews have been crisscrossing their routes since Sunday when a winter storm hit.

The storm dumped 15 inches on city streets, leaving some areas buried a bit longer while crews prioritized emergency routes.

As of Wednesday morning, the City says it has plowed 90% of Cleveland’s 10,000 streets.

Road crews are also salting as they plow side streets.

About 40% of all streets have been plowed twice, according to the City.

Northeast Ohio is forecast to get some lake effect and snow showers Wednesday evening, ahead of a stretch of subfreezing temperatures.

The City says all crews are still working every shift.

