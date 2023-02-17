CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some of the toughest jobs in Cleveland are done deep underground and away from the spotlight.
But a new show is giving us a look inside the pipes. FOX 8’s Joe Toohey introduces us to the sewer divers.
Watch the video above.
by: Joe Toohey
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some of the toughest jobs in Cleveland are done deep underground and away from the spotlight.
But a new show is giving us a look inside the pipes. FOX 8’s Joe Toohey introduces us to the sewer divers.
Watch the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now