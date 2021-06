File photo of a non-functioning traffic light in the city (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have issued a traffic advisory for drivers heading into rush hour traffic on Thursday morning.

According to police, the traffic lights are out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road.

Police will have traffic controllers stationed in the area to direct traffic.

Officials say drivers should expect delays Thursday and are advised to begin their morning commute earlier than normal.