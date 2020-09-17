Cleveland tops Detroit for poorest large city in U.S.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Newly-released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Cleveland is the poorest large city in the United States, topping Detroit.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey is based on information from 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the survey, 30.8 percent of Cleveland’s population lived in poverty, meaning a family of three makes no more than $21,330 a year. That’s more than 114,000 people. Detroit held the top spot since at least 2010.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was asked about the results of the study during his news conference on Thursday.

“Poverty is an ongoing situation,” Jackson said. “The real issue is how do we ensure that everybody can participate in the quality of life and the prosperity that we create. And if we have policies or institutional behavior in place that restricts people from being able to participate in that prosperity and quality of life, you’re going to have poverty.”

“That’s why institutionalized things like inequities, disparities and racism are major issues that we have to address if we want to eliminate poverty, crime and other types of negative things that are going on in the United States and Cleveland in particular.”

Cleveland also topped the list for children living in poverty.

