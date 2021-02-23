Cleveland to switch to opt-in recycling program

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland released a list of recommendations for fixing its defunct recycling program on Tuesday.

The FOX 8 I-Team started investigating Cleveland’s dismal recycling practices nearly two years ago. Our investigation found all recyclables in the city were going to the landfill. Last month, Ed and Peggy Gallek, of the FOX 8 I-Team, reported the consultant hired by the city told officials to fix the program by starting over.

GT Environmental presented its report to city leadership in January.

“After careful review and consideration, the Division of Waste Collection and Disposal has identified a number of recommendations to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and increase materials diverted from landfills,” the city said on Tuesday.

The recommendations include:

Shift to bi-weekly, appointment-based bulk collection. Residents call to schedule bulk pick up through Division of Waste.

Division of Waste to continuing issuing warnings and/or citations for improper bulk set out.

Transition to an opt-in curbside recycling program. Residents interested in receiving curbside recycling services must opt-in to the program. Residents who do not participate will have blue bins removed.

Residents interested in receiving information about the opt-in program can soon sign up via the city website.

Update waste, recycling and bulk collection routes.

According to Cleveland City Hall, the consulting firm will provide detailed strategies in the spring to implement these practices.