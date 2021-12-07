Watch live: Cleveland remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years later

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clevelanders are gathering on the 80-year anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Commemorations will begin at 11 a.m. on the USS Cod docked at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on North Coast Harbor.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U.S. entry into World War II.

In the first two days after the bombing, a civilian crew from the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard rescued 32 men trapped inside the Oklahoma by cutting holes in its hull. But many others perished. Most of those who died were buried in anonymous Honolulu graves marked as “unknowns” because their remains were too degraded to be identified by the time they were removed from the ship between 1942 and 1944.

To honor the American lives lost in the attack, Governor DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from midnight to midnight on December 7.