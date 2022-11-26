CLEVELAND (WJW) — Johnny Tetrick’s loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.

Tetrick’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. The public is invited to attend.

“He deserves a full arena,” said Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Bob Schwind. “Anyone that is able to come out and pay their respects to a great man and a great firefighter should do so.”

City Fire Chief Anthony Luke said the community’s presence at his funeral would mean the world to Tetrick’s wife and his three daughters, Falon, Regan and Eden.

“They’re hurting,” Luke said. “We’re just trying to comfort them, to tell them we’re there. That they are now part of the fire service family. We joked that they just got 800 dads that are going to annoy them to no end.”

General parking for attendees will be in the East Garage.

Attendees can use the Sherwin Williams entrance, located on the corner of Huron Road and Ontario Street, or the Cliffs entrance, on the corner of Huron Road and E. 6th Street.

The city is closing the following roadways around the arena for the service and funeral procession:

Ontario/Huron Eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

E. 9 th / Carnegie

/ Carnegie E. 9 th / Sumner

/ Sumner E. 9 th / Erie Court

/ Erie Court E. 9 th @ Cemetery

@ Cemetery E. 9 th / Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 th

/ Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 E. 9 th / Prospect

/ Prospect Huron / Prospect

E. 9 th Pl / Huron

Pl / Huron E. 8 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 7 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 6 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 4th / High St

Cleveland police will be on-site to direct traffic.

Condolences can be left online on the funeral home’s website.

The Kirtland man, a 27-year Cleveland Fire Department veteran, was killed last week by a hit-and-run driver while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 90. The driver, whom investigators said was 40-year-old Leander Bissell of Cleveland, has been charged.

Bissell shouldn’t be walking free, said Tetrick’s daughter Eden — but he’s still deserving of forgiveness.

“My dad was everything to all three of us. We talked all the time. We told him everything. He was our support system — 100%,” she said. “[Bissell] is a human being. He still has the value of being a human being. Just because he did a bad thing does not mean we hate him or that he should feel guilty or horrible for the rest of his life.

“He still deserves respect just like everybody else does.”

Regan called her father’s death “a tremendous loss.” But she said he would want them to forgive Bissell, “because we were once forgiven by God.”