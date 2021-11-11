Cleveland to honor veterans with parade

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland will honor Veterans Day with a ceremony and parade on Thursday

This year’s theme is “Honoring All Who Served.” The recognition ceremony is at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland City Hall rotunda.

The parade honorees are Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Rear Admiral Michael J Johnson, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District. It includes the Cleveland Division of Police, veterans organizations and the Shaw High School marching band.

The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. on Lakeside Avenue. It will go east to East 9th Street, south towards Superior Avenue, west towards Roadway Drive, north towards Rockwell Avenue, west to Ontario Street, north to Lakeside Avenue and end at city hall.