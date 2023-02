(WJW) – Cleveland Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Officials say Janiya Swann, 15, went missing from a home on Bosworth Road and say there are “indications of possible abduction.”

Swann is 5’6 and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and multicolor shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.