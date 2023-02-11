CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And come spring, Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out once again.

Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses … is your mouth watering yet? The event offers you a way to try out a slew of tacos at $10 or less for a plateful at participating local restaurants from April 10-16.

Participating restaurants, as of now, are as follows:

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Barrio

Billy’s

Blue Habanero

Cilantro Taqueria

Ghost Pepper

Nuevo

SOL

Twisted Taino

The week is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Pierogi Week. While all who are hungry are allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.

Find out more about the taco-themed week right here, because, as event organizers put it, “Taco Tuesday isn’t enough.”