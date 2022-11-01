CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland has a new fire chief.

Anthony Luke was sworn in as the 17th Chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire Tuesday morning.

“I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in this critical role,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement. “His strong leadership, experience with change management, and his commitment to the residents of Cleveland make him the best candidate for this job.”

Luke, who joined the Cleveland fire department in 1994, moved through the ranks and was most recently executive officer, which is second in command. He told Bibb the new position was a “great honor.”