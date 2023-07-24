CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against 19 defendants — from insulin manufacturers to pharmacies and insurance companies — accusing them of an “insulin price-fixing scheme.”

The massive and monumental lawsuit is the first of this nature in the country filed against the defendants.

In a statement, Press Secretary Mary Zickefoose said, “Diabetics need insulin to stay alive. The defendants exploit this reality to guarantee their price-fixing scheme, making insulin unaffordable to individuals and resulting in exorbitant costs for prescription benefit sponsors like the city of Cleveland.”

According to the lawsuit, it costs $2 per vial to produce insulin, but they were charging between $300 and $700.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants increased prices by 1,000% as part of their “deceptive trade practices” and “unlawful racketeering,” making diabetes costs in Ohio alone $12.3 billion per year.

“There is no reason to charge this much for a drug that costs so little,” said Shannon Vance.

The Northeast Ohio mom became an advocate for reform and even traveled to Washington, D.C. after losing her son two years ago.

Twenty-two year old Gavin Gill was a healthy OSU rugby player who died from diabetic ketoacidosis after his insulin kit was stolen and not able to be replaced in time due to the current insulin prescription protocols.

Vance feels insulin and especially emergency insulin should be available over the counter at pharmacies.

She says these companies also “play games” with patients that can impact their health.

“He would get his meds changed all the time and we found now it’s all an insurance game,” she said. “Even though these insulins react differently for everyone.”

According to the lawsuit, between 2017 and 2019, the city of Cleveland paid more than $2 million for insulin for employees and their dependents.”

In a statement sent to FOX 8, Eli Lilly, one of the parties named in the lawsuit, said in part,

“The city of Cleveland’s allegations are meritless… Recently, we announced we are cutting insulin prices by 70% and capping monthly out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less, reinforcing our commitment to closing gaps in the U.S. healthcare system and expanding access to affordable insulin.”

But lawyers for Cleveland said that doesn’t mitigate the past and that the city is seeking full restitution, damages, penalties and other relief.

“I’m really proud of the city of Cleveland,” said Vance. “It’ll be interesting to see where this goes and I hope it goes all the way to the top and that other cities join in it.”

Other allegations are made in the lawsuit, which is more than 150 pages.