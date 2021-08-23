Cleveland students return with masks, without uniforms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a big year for many students who will be back in the classroom 5 days a week.

Students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be masking up to start the year.

Kids return Monday, August 23 in Cleveland.

CMSD was one of the first districts to announce that everyone would be required to wear masks for the first 5 weeks of school.

The district will reevaluate after 5 weeks, depending on what’s happening with the spread of coronavirus.

The district will also be using touchless thermometers and implement 3-foot social distancing guidelines.

They’re offering virtual classes for parents who want them.

Students will not be wearing uniforms this year.

In July, CMSD CEO and Superintendent Eric Gordon announced that they wanted to develop “more inclusive” options for students to help them develop more a body-positive self-image.

“The district’s new standard dress and appearance policy is also intended to be gender-neutral and applies to all students equally, regardless of gender, while on school campuses and at school-sponsored functions,” Gordon said previously.

Students can’t wear anything that shows profanity, violence, drugs, or clothing that reveals undergarments or shows their torso or buttocks.