CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.

Pierre McCoy, 18, was identified as the student who was killed in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Surveillance cameras are being reviewed to see if they captured the shooting.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop says he believes McCoy was targeted.

“Early reports say it was a coordinated attack on the the youth here,” he said. “My heart goes out to the family and this child’s loved ones. It’s unthinkable what happened in this neighborhood again.”

Police have not given any information on a suspect or a vehicle involved.

Cleveland police are investigating.

Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.