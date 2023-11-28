**Related Video Above: Take a look at the I-Team’s previous coverage of the

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another season of snow is underway and Cleveland’s interactive snow plow tracker is up and running once more.

The updated portal was officially in action last winter, following some trouble getting it off the ground (as seen in the video above).

The site uses GPS trackers on snow plows to see which streets have been done, but does not indicate when trucks are salting and is on a 15-minute delay.

Here’s what the snow tracker looked like as of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday:

Find the city’s tracker right here.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga County until Wednesday morning.

Those with concerns about unplowed streets are asked to call the 311 line.