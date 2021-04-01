Cleveland State unveils Fall 2021 plans for students; requirements for living on campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland State University (CSU) announced Thursday it plans to reopen campus for Fall 2021 and requires all students living on campus to be vaccinated.

Most classes and labs will be in-person and nearly all student activities and student support services will be back on.

CSU President Harlan Sands said the university will do its best to ensure that every member of the university community is vaccinated.

“Now that the vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 16 in Ohio, we’re encouraging our students, faculty and staff to take advantage of the fantastic mass vaccination center at our Wolstein arena or another site that’s convenient,” he said.

Given the increasing availability of vaccines, CSU expects that by late August, all faculty, staff, and students will be vaccinated and ready to return.

“Our community members have demonstrated that they are committed to following our safety protocols and protecting themselves and others,” Sands said. “Combine that with the progress we’re seeing in vaccinations of students, faculty and staff, and we’re excited about the fall semester.”

CSU stressed that it will continue to follow CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidance, monitor developments with the pandemic, and adjust its plans accordingly.

Safety measures will remain in place for the fall. The University will continue to require masking, physical distancing and other precautions.