CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland State University board of trustees has voted to change the name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

The goal of the name change is to remove a reference to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall, who was chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835.

Marshall has come under new scrutiny for upholding slavery and his ownership of a large number of slaves.

“In a majority-minority city, the Marshall name does not represent the community of Cleveland,” the committee said in its report, which it presented to the university’s Board of Trustees this week. The committee also noted that Marshall had no ties to the school, according to Reuters.

Cleveland State could become the third law school in the span of 18 months to remove Marshall from its name, according to Reuters.

The Academic Affairs and Student Success Committee of the board of trustees will now forward the resolution to the full board for its consideration. The full Cleveland State Board of Trustees is set to hold a meeting on Thursday.

The Ad Hoc committee’s recommendation and the president’s endorsement were submitted to the board committee in September.