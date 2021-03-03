Cleveland State University holding in-person commencement at Progressive Field

(Watch our previous report on 2021 commencement plans in the video above.)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland State University will be holding an in-person commencement at Progressive Field for the Class of 2021.

The university announced its decision on Wednesday, just days after Governor Mike DeWine said schools can start planning for proms and graduations, with updated protocols coming soon. The class of 2020 had to forgo these traditional events in the early stages of the pandemic.

According to CSU, the ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15. To provide for proper social distancing, commencement will be held in two separate ceremonies –one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Guests will be limited.

Officials say in-person commencement is possible due to the “great work of the CSU community to stick to its health protocols.” This reportedly built confidence that an in-person gathering can be done safely.

Exciting announcement today by @CSU_President – Spring 2021 Commencement will be held IN-PERSON on Saturday, May 15, at Progressive Field. Thanks to the @Indians for helping us make this commencement one to remember! For more details, visit https://t.co/wflcNIe9lz #Vike4Life 💚🎓 pic.twitter.com/sYpMhQLwD7 — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) March 3, 2021

“I can’t think of a more appropriate event to begin our pathway back to a ‘new normal,’ where we can celebrate in-person after a year in which the pandemic pushed us away from personal contact and social norms,” CSU President Harlan M. Sands said in a press release. “I am particularly grateful for the hard work of our CSU pandemic response team, which has helped drive our reputation as a leader in its pandemic response.”

The event will follow all the “SAFE at Progressive Field” protocols that are currently in effect for bringing fans back into the ballpark.

CSU is reportedly excited for the opportunity to host the ceremony at the baseball stadium. They say they are “grateful for the cooperation and hard work of staff at Progressive Field and the Cleveland Indians.”

The university says details are still being finalized and additional information will be provided via the school’s commencement webpages and social media as it becomes available.