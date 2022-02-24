All-clear given after Cleveland State University building evacuated for bomb threat

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A residence hall at Cleveland State University received a bomb threat Thursday, but a short time later, the all-clear was given.

Euclid Commons, which also houses administrative offices, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution at about 9:45 a.m., a CSU spokesperson said.

Police from Cleveland State, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and RTA were at the scene, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Shortly after 11 a.m., CSU said police gave the all-clear and normal activities could continue.