CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland State University student has won a lawsuit over student privacy.

Aaron Ogletree was taking a chemistry test online when the school took control of his webcam to scan his room to make sure he wasn’t cheating.

Ogletree sued the school and won, claiming the search violated the Fourth Amendment protection from illegal searches.

The room scans were not only visible to CSU school officials, but also the student’s classmates.

Cleveland State issued the following statement:

“As directed by the Court, Cleveland State University’s counsel will confer with Mr. Ogletree’s counsel on appropriate next steps. Ensuring academic integrity is essential to our mission and will guide us as we move forward. While this matter remains in active litigation, we are unable to comment further.”