Bomb threat cleared at Cleveland State’s law building

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bomb threat has been cleared at Cleveland State University after officials evacuated the college’s law school building Thursday evening.

According to CSU Police, they received a bomb threat for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law around 8 p.m.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building on Euclid Avenue as a precaution.

Police sources told the FOX 8 I-Team that no bomb was found. The threat was cleared around 10:12 p.m.

Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire were called to the scene and assisted with the investigation. Bomb-sniffing dogs were also brought in as a precaution.