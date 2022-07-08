CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland State University evacuated its Student Center Friday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat.

According to the school, bomb-sniffing dogs, Cleveland Fire and multiple police agencies responded.

Threats to colleges have taken place across the nation over the last 24 hours, with threats to schools in Kansas, Texas, North Carolina and many others.

Law enforcement says none of the threats in those cases was credible.

The University of Cincinnati also received a threat to campus that has since been cleared.