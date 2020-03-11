Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio, all of which are in Cuyahoga County.

Parade organizers posted the following Wednesday on the parade website:

“Regretfully, the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled on Tuesday, March 17th has been CANCELLED. The United Irish Societies, in collaboration with city officials and public health officials have made this decision as a precautionary measure in the best interest of and for the public health and safety of our community. Our priority is to help prevent new cases. “

Just Tuesday, parade planners posted a statement on their website saying the parade would go on as planned: “The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland and to the City of Cleveland. We are closely monitoring the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Cuyahoga County. We are working and communicating with elected and public health officials and will follow their recommendations as to whether outdoor public gatherings in the City of Cleveland should be curtailed. Currently there is no such restriction.”

Stick with Fox8.com for more on this developing story.