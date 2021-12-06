Cleveland sports talk show host Bruce Drennan announces retirement

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Bruce Drennan announced his retirement during his show on Monday.

His final “Drennan Live” will air on Dec. 30 on Bally Sports Great Lakes.

Cleveland loves ya, Bruce. Saying goodbye to a Cleveland sports broadcasting legend.



Bruce Drennan announced his retirement on today’s Drennan Live. The final show will be on December 30. pic.twitter.com/SaQGamPznt — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 6, 2021

Drennan hosted the call-in sports talk show, previously called “All Bets Are Off,” for 14 years.

“Beloved for his animated personality and candid, no-nonsense style, Bruce has spent over 50 years talking sports with athletes, coaches, sports broadcasters and reporters, community leaders and fans,” Bally Sports Great Lakes said in a release on Monday. “Bruce leaves a lasting legacy as one of Cleveland’s iconic sports personalities with a genuine love of Cleveland.”

Drennan spent time as a commentator for Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers broadcasts, and did multiple stints as a radio show host during his lengthy career. He was inducted into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1999.