Cleveland sports stars, colleagues pay tribute on John Telich’s last day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been more than 41 years since sports anchor John Telich walked through the doors at FOX 8 for the first time, but now after a storied career, he is ready to retire.

John was hired at Channel 8 on Sept. 15, 1980 and that’s where he stayed for the next 15,120 days.

Now, Cleveland sports stars and colleagues are paying tribute to his incredible career (watch the tribute in the video above).

John will no longer be doing sports on a daily basis, but he will continue to do various projects including Friday Night Touchdown.

Join us in wishing John a happy retirement.