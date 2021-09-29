Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46

(In the video player above: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s message to Matt Loede earlier this year.)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt Loede, a broadcaster, writer and fixture on Cleveland’s sports scene, died Wednesday after battling cancer for more than two years. He was 46.

Loede’s wife, Shanna, said on a social media posting that he was surrounded “by love as he passed. He was funny, sweet, generous, loyal, faith filled and he had a talent for bringing people together. He made my life beautiful.”

Matt Loede and his wife, Shanna (Photo courtesy: Matt Loede)

Loede worked as a freelancer with AP Radio for decades, receiving the 2020 AP Sports Stringer Lifetime Service Award.

Despite his diagnosis, Loede barely stopped working and continued to keep a positive attitude while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Upon hearing the news, many of Cleveland’s sports journalists expressed their sympathies to the family and friends of their longtime colleague.

. @MattLoede represented the best of us all. A warrior in his battle with cancer..a strong man of faith. A Dear Friend to so many of us in sports media. He covered hundreds & hundreds of events. Such a pro. He vowed recently we would get a run soon. Damn pic.twitter.com/ueMdbwhLZm — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) September 29, 2021

My thoughts n prayers go out to @MattLoede family n friends… too soon too young. RIP — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) September 29, 2021

Very saddened to hear @MattLoede has passed. He was a positive force in our Cleveland media group, a friend to all. He never stopped fighting or caring or living.

May he rest in peace. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 29, 2021

My colleague and friend for 25 years, Matt Loede, passed away today. He was one of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met. He was a true man of faith, that never wavered through his valiant battle with cancer. God bless Matt and his family. RIP 🙏 — Al Pawlowski (@AlPawlowski) September 29, 2021