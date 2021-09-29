Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46

(In the video player above: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s message to Matt Loede earlier this year.)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt Loede, a broadcaster, writer and fixture on Cleveland’s sports scene, died Wednesday after battling cancer for more than two years. He was 46.
Loede’s wife, Shanna, said on a social media posting that he was surrounded “by love as he passed. He was funny, sweet, generous, loyal, faith filled and he had a talent for bringing people together. He made my life beautiful.”
Loede worked as a freelancer with AP Radio for decades, receiving the 2020 AP Sports Stringer Lifetime Service Award.
Despite his diagnosis, Loede barely stopped working and continued to keep a positive attitude while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Upon hearing the news, many of Cleveland’s sports journalists expressed their sympathies to the family and friends of their longtime colleague.